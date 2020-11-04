2020 General Election

Firefighters battle evening fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – St. Albans and West Side firefighters battled a fire that heavily damaged a building this afternoon.

Firefighters got the call to a building on Coal River Road near the Lower Falls Baptist Church around 5:15 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the building as crews arrived.

The building was vacant and no injuries were reported. Investigators are looking for the cause.

