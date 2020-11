HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are battling a major fire in Huntington this morning.

The fire broke out in an abandoned three-story building near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 3rd Street. Firefighters are working to protect nearby structures.

This same building caught fire once before only about a month ago.

