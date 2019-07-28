Firefighters from across county battle apartment blaze

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Firefighters from across Jackson County responded to a large apartment fire in Ravenswood.

The fire was reported Saturday evening on the 400 block of Fleming Street in Ravenswood.

According to fire crews on the scene, the apartment complex on fire is at the 400 block of Fleming Street and is a total loss. The apartment buildings housed 4 to 5 apartments, three of which were believed to be in use.

No injuries are reported, but fire crews from across the county, including Silverton, Cottageville, Ripley, and Ravenswood fire departments responded to the scene.

An investigation has begun to determine the cause of the blaze.