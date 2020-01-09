Firefighters, Medical Examiner testify about murder of Scioto County baby found in well

WARNING | Some of the details from the testimony are graphic in nature.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — Day three of testimonies began on January 9, 2020, in the murder trial of Daniel and Jessica Groves who are being charged with murder after their infant son, Dylan was found 30ft down a well in Scioto County, Ohio in June of 2019.

Two volunteer firefighters described the day they were called out to a field in Otway, Ohio to help retrieve baby Dylan’s body. At one point one of the firefighters became emotional as he described reaching into the well and pulling out two milk crates filled with rocks chained together with Dylan’s body inside.

Dr. Susan Brown, who performed Dylan’s autopsy walked jurors through the injuries to the infant which included broken bones. His skull was fractured in two places, and traces of drugs were found, but a full cause of death could not be determined because the body had been in the well for days.

“This is a lot of work a large extent to go through in order to conceal this child’s body so it could not be found,” said Dr. Brown.

It’s believed the prosecution will conclude it’s case late this afternoon.

