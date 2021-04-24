Firefighters on scene at Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Firefighters were on the scene on a fully involved structure fire in Charleston Saturday evening.
Metro 911 dispatchers say the Charleston Fire Department responded to a fire along Hillcrest Drive and Costello Street just before 9 p.m.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
