Firefighters on scene at Charleston house fire

House fire along Hillcrest Drive and Costello Street in Charleston on Saturday, April 24, 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Firefighters were on the scene on a fully involved structure fire in Charleston Saturday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the Charleston Fire Department responded to a fire along Hillcrest Drive and Costello Street just before 9 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.