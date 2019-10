CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Charleston.

The fire was reported on the 1400 block of Washington Street East in Charleston near the Sojourner’s.

There is no word on if there are any injuries at this time, but there was significant smoke rising from the home at the scene.

We do have a crew at the location and will provide more information on this story as soon as new details emerge.