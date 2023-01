KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 says there was a structure fire in Kenova on Sunday evening.

Dispatchers answered the call around 6 p.m. They say the fire started in the 100 block of Wilson Court.

Dispatchers also say there were no injuries. They are not sure if the structure was occupied or abandoned.

Kenova Fire Department responded and is still on the scene, according to dispatchers.