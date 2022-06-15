TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) – The Teays Valley Fire Department responded to a unique call for help this morning.

Firefighters, with some help of Mountaineer Lawn and Gardens, rescued six ducklings from a storm drain. They got the call around 9:30 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, June 15. The department says residents of Woods and Irons also helped corral three more ducklings nearby.

The fire department says none of the ducklings were hurt and they believe they got into another storm drain and floated to the one where they were rescued. Firefighters say they used a recording of a duck call to help lure the ducklings to safety.

According to the fire department, residents in the area have seen the mother duck and the ducklings in the area before and that a neighbor put the ducklings in a plastic tub for safety to see if the mother returns for them today.