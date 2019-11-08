Firefighters respond to abandoned building fire

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Logan firefighters are responding to an abandoned structure fire on Stratton Street. According to Logan County dispatchers, the fire was reported around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Residents from a nearby apartment building have been evacuated. Stratton Street and a nearby rail line are closed at this time. No injures have been reported.

Fire officials say the abandoned building has caught fire before. One wall of the building had to be collapsed to stop the flames from spreading.

Fire crews are still on the scene on Stratton St.