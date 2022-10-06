Firefighters respond to a fire at an abandoned building in Charleston, Oct. 6, 2022 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photojournalist Michael Magee)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews put out a fire at an abandoned building in downtown Charleston this afternoon.

According to Metro 911, the fire broke out around 1:32 p.m. in the 500 block of Capitol Street near Christopher Street. Firefighters say the building was abandoned.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene and says the building was filled with smoke when they arrived. Security personnel from the parking garage across the street called in the fire to 911, the CFD says.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, firefighters say they found evidence of several older fires that had allegedly been set in the building by squatters.