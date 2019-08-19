Firefighters treated for heat while fighting for blaze

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Two to three firefighters are being treated as a result of extreme heat while fighting a fire in Kanawha County Monday.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. on the 1000 block of Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson area.

Multiple fire departments are responding to the scene, including Jefferson, West Side, Lakewood, Tornado, and St. Albans.

The home was unoccupied but the man was planning to move back in. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

We will continue to update this story with new information as those details become available.