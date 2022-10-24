HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Neighbors near Oney Avenue in Huntington say they’re “concerned” after multiple homes were burned on Sunday.

The Huntington Fire Department made three separate responses to that area. The third response was because three structures were on fire, which they believe was intentional.

According to the fire department, those fires started outside and then completely lit two back houses or garage-type structures and damaged a third.

“I moved to Huntington because I heard so many good things about Huntington and since I moved here I’m realizing there’s a lot of arson. These street owners and the people who live near here shouldn’t be scared to go out of their houses,” said a resident in the area.

Now there’s an investigation to find out the origin of the three structure fires and a motive.

Huntington fire officials say people should be alert but also remain calm.

“We want them to stay calm. if you see something out of the ordinary – most people know who’s in their neighborhood and who’s supposed to be there. So, when they see activity that’s out of the ordinary, go ahead and report it,” explained the Huntington Fire Marshal, Mat Winters.

The fire department is asking that anyone with information on this contact them as soon as possible.