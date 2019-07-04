Fireworks happening across the WV, OH, & KY

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – There are several fireworks planned across the region this evening! here is a list of several locations offering fireworks this evening for you to enjoy!
- Ashland – 10:15 p.m.
- Buffalo – 10 p.m. Town Hall
- Charleston – 9:30 p.m. – Haddad Riverfront Park
- Gallipolis – 10 p.m. – Gallipolis City Park
- Hurricane – 10 p.m. – Hurricane City Park
- Logan – 9:30 p.m. – Hospital Hill
- Montgomery – 10 p.m. – Downtown
- Nelsonvile – 10 p.m. – Hocking College Campus
- Ripley – 10 p.m. – Downtown
- Spencer – 9:30 p.m. – The Hill Behind Walmart