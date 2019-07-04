Fireworks happening across the WV, OH, & KY

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – There are several fireworks planned across the region this evening! here is a list of several locations offering fireworks this evening for you to enjoy!

  • Ashland – 10:15 p.m.
  • Buffalo – 10 p.m. Town Hall
  • Charleston – 9:30 p.m. – Haddad Riverfront Park
  • Gallipolis – 10 p.m. – Gallipolis City Park
  • Hurricane – 10 p.m. – Hurricane City Park
  • Logan – 9:30 p.m. – Hospital Hill
  • Montgomery – 10 p.m. – Downtown
  • Nelsonvile – 10 p.m. – Hocking College Campus
  • Ripley – 10 p.m. – Downtown
  • Spencer – 9:30 p.m. – The Hill Behind Walmart

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events