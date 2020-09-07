Fireworks in Nitro

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A firework show, lighting up the sky in Nitro!

“A lot of people have been stuck inside due to COVID-19,” said Joe Stevens. “And we had planned these fireworks for another celebration…”

These fireworks were originally planned for ‘Boomtown Days’ – Nitro’s Annual Heritage Festival, celebrating Labor Day.

But, because of the pandemic, the city had to find another way to use them.

“So we went ahead and rescheduled the fireworks for Labor Day weekend,” said Stevens. “And as you can see a lot of people have come out…. and a lot of people are gonna enjoy some fireworks tonight!”

Dozens of families came out to enjoy the show.

“We don’t get to do as much as we used to you know and so it’s great to be with the family,” said Timothy Burdette.

And there were kids of all ages!

“I get to be with my family!” exclaimed Thea Henson.

“Super excited! Because I actually get to get out of the house… I don’t like staying in there,” said Audrey Stevenson.

Nitro Fire and Police monitored the traffic at the park.

People stayed socially distant, and most everyone wore masks.

An escape from reality, and a thank you to citizens.

“By doing these fireworks tonight its kind of a thank you for you know putting up with the scenario and working their best to keep everyone safe in Nitro,” said Stevens.