First case of coronavirus confirmed in Gallia county, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Health Department has reported the first positive case of the coronavirus in Gallia county.
The health department says asks residents to refrain from calling them for questions regarding this case while they complete their disease investigation and notify relevant individuals.
Health officials say they urge residents to remember to practice social distancing and not congregate in large groups.
