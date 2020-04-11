First case of COVID-19 in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Lincoln County.

The patient and their known contacts have been identified. All parties have agreed to self-quarantine themselves, which will greatly reduce the risk to public health in Lincoln County according to the county health department.

“Our prayers are with the affected individual and their family as they go through this difficult time. While we were hoping to avoid this day, we were prepared for it to arrive as our first responders are prepared and will be adequately supplied with needed PPE to respond to all potential COVID-19 cases as they arise,” remarks Lincoln County Commission President Josh Stowers.