‘First come, first serve’: Pop-up COVID-19 testing location offers free tests

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the tri-state, health departments are trying to test as many people as possible.

The Meigs County Health Department, along with the Ohio Department of Health and the National Guard held a drive thru testing event Saturday at the county fairgrounds.

Here at the Meigs County fairgrounds the Meigs County health department is hosting a drive-thru testing event from 10 am to 2pm!



Full story later tonight on @WOWK13News and https://t.co/gynROBu6at! pic.twitter.com/xSWqrsZXaj — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) August 29, 2020

While the tests were free, they were “first come, first serve” until testing kits ran out and filled-out paperwork was required before entering the drive-thru line. Meigs County Health Commissioner Marc Barr says they were well prepared for anyone lacking the proper paperwork.

Individuals could either print off from our website and they can fill them out and bring them here to expedite the process, or they could just show up and we are handing them the forms. They fill it out and then go receive their test. Marc Barr, Meigs County Commissioner

Barr says they have seen an increase in testing requests in the past couple of weeks. The drive-thru event was a safe and convenient option to fill those requests free of charge.

Barr says the event was for anyone who wanted to be tested, including Meigs County residents Emily Phillips and Mackenzie Smith. Phillips says their reason is not just for peace of mind.

We work with a high-risk individual, so we have to get tested before we get her as a patient. people can be carriers so no one would ever know without being tested. So, I just think everybody should get tested at some point. Emily Phillips, Meigs County resident

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on cases in Meigs County and other COVID-19 resources, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.