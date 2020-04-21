First COVID-19 patient reported at Thomas Health recovers from illness

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – Thomas Health has announced its first positive COVID-19 patient has recovered from their illness. The health system says the patient was under the care of Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Dragana Orlovic.

“This is why people go into healthcare,” says Dan Lauffer, President and CEO of Thomas Health.

“To make a difference not only in the lives of our patients but our communities as well. I am

proud of the dedicated professionals who give their all as we face a challenge most of us have

never experienced.”

According to Thomas Health, before being discharged, the patient left Dr. Orlovic with a powerful statement of faith.

“I was very afraid. God was with me and got me through. I could feel the love behind the mask from

everyone who cared for me. To God the Glory, I was blessed to be here!” the patient said.

Thomas Health says they made a follow-up call to check on the patient at home. Thomas Health’s Chief Nursing Officer, Jennie Kahn, says the patient was doing well and glad to be home.

Kahn says, “It was inspiring to listen to the testimonial of faith and knowing our staff truly

made a difference.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories