First day of classes underway at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Students at Marshall University are officially back in classes. The fall semester kicked off Monday morning at 8 am with the first classes.

Hundreds of students could be seen walking to and from class Monday morning.

Student organizations were also out and about on the Memorial Student Plaza encouraging students to joining their organizations.

Marshall University has about 200 student organizations, which are run by students, for students.

We spoke to freshmen on their way to class Monday morning. Some of them tell us they were relieved to see familiar faces in their classes, while others were still a little nervous and had those first-day-of-class jitters.

“Lots of anxiety, but honestly I’m very excited for the new journey,” said Mackenzie Moyer, a freshman studying communication disorders. “Making friends, and honestly figuring out where I’m supposed to go for job wise, and, I don’t know, just getting that clear ‘yes, this is where you’re supposed to be,’ [is what I’m looking forward to this year].”

“It wasn’t too nerve racking,” said Audrey Stark, a freshman studying anthropology. “The teacher was pretty cool.”