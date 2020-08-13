First death from COVID-19 in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Health Department reported its first COVID-19 death Thursday, August 13, 2020.
We are saddened by this news and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” stated Lawrence County Health Commissioner Georgia Dillon. “This disease has affected our entire community, and we are working tirelessly to slow the spread of this virus and minimize its impact. Out of respect for the privacy of the patient and the family, we will not be releasing any additional identifying information.”
Those with direct contact with this individual have been notified. The Lawrence County Health Department’s infectious disease staff are following guidelines by the CDC.
