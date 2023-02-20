CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s the first ever “Fairness For All Day” at the West Virginia State Capitol, thanks to Fairness West Virginia.

Fairness West Virginia is a statewide group fighting on local state and federal levels to advance and educate when it comes the LGBTQIA+ community. Today, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, the goal was advocacy, especially against a House Bill currently in the legislature that would ban youth from gender reaffirming surgery. That bill, HB 2007, was passed by the House on Feb. 3, and is currently in the State Senate’s Health and Human Resources Committee.

“It’s wonderful to see so many celebrating who we are and supporting,” said Dannie Stiles, who attended Fairness For All Day. “It’s really cool to see a few allies that we get to see a few times of the year, but also to see them put their money where their mouth is to support and hopefully make an impact in the state.”

Diversity and equality is the drive for Fairness West Virginia. They say the state should embrace all West Virginians, not just some.