First female army recruiter stationed in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – More women are joining the armed forces every day and military recruiters are looking for more to enlist.

Local Company Commander Captain Ryan Miller says women play a key role in the military and they are working to increase their recruitment numbers.

With the increasing role that women are playing in the army with now combat jobs being opened up and it’s definitely important that, we get a lot of our female mentors from the armed services out there on recruiting duties. Captain Ryan Miller, Local Company Commander

In Portsmouth, one of those female mentors recently came to town when Sergeant Stephanie Stamer joined the staff at the local recruitment station. Sergeant Stamer says she’s excited to be in the new community to help the area youth with possible future careers.

Sergeant Stamer is the first female recruiter in Scioto County and she’s hoping to inspire more women to join the armed forces.

One of the notions she is trying to eliminate is “the military is reserved only for men.”

Most people think that the military is a male-dominated area, which there are more males than females, but females succeed just as much as males do. Sergeant Stephanie Stamer, Scioto County Army Recruiter

Captain Miller says they have seen the number of women interested in joining grow just within the past couple of years making Sargeant Stamer’s position that much more important.

Sergeant Stamer says she has also seen herself grow along the way as well, hoping her story will help change the public’s perception of the military.

I’ve gained a lot of self-confidence out of joining the military because I didn’t have that before when I was growing up and now, I feel like I can walk in anywhere and do anything that I want to. Sergeant Stephanie Stamer, Scioto County Army Recruiter

