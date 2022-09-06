CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former assistant director of Yeager Airport, Dominique Ranieri was nominated to become Executive Director after the airport’s board accepted Nick Keller’s resignation.

She will be the airport’s first female Executive Director.

On Sunday, 13 News reported that Keller submitted his resignation.

According to a feature on Keller from Bowles Rice LLP in Charleston, Keller became Airport Director and CEO at Yeager in 2019. He started his career with CRW as an intern in 2005. Keller is a native of Charleston, West Virginia.