May 17 2021 12:00 am

First Lady Jill Biden to visit WV with celebrity guest

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

First lady Jill Biden steps off of a plane upon the arrival at the Colorado Springs Airport, in Colorado Springs, Colo., Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — First Lady Jill Biden has announced plans for her visit to West Virginia on Thursday — but she’s not alone!

According to a White House Press Release, Jennifer Garner, who was raised in West Virginia, will be joining Lady Biden as they visit various areas in Charleston.

  • At 11:15 a.m., the First Lady will arrive at Yeager Airport in Charleston and greet local officials.
  • At 12:45 p.m., the First Lady and Jennifer Garner will tour Arnoldsburg Elementary School in Arnoldsburg.
  • At 3 p.m., the First Lady and Jennifer Garner will visit a vaccination center at Capital High School in Charleston. 
  • At 5 p.m., the First Lady will depart Yeager Airport in Charleston and greet the West Virginia National Guard and their families. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

