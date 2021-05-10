First Lady Jill Biden to visit WV with celebrity guest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — First Lady Jill Biden has announced plans for her visit to West Virginia on Thursday — but she’s not alone!
According to a White House Press Release, Jennifer Garner, who was raised in West Virginia, will be joining Lady Biden as they visit various areas in Charleston.
- At 11:15 a.m., the First Lady will arrive at Yeager Airport in Charleston and greet local officials.
- At 12:45 p.m., the First Lady and Jennifer Garner will tour Arnoldsburg Elementary School in Arnoldsburg.
- At 3 p.m., the First Lady and Jennifer Garner will visit a vaccination center at Capital High School in Charleston.
- At 5 p.m., the First Lady will depart Yeager Airport in Charleston and greet the West Virginia National Guard and their families.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.