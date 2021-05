First Lady Jill Biden to visit WV with celebrity guest

First lady Jill Biden steps off of a plane upon the arrival at the Colorado Springs Airport, in Colorado Springs, Colo., Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — First Lady Jill Biden has announced plans for her visit to West Virginia on Thursday — but she’s not alone!

According to a White House Press Release, Jennifer Garner, who was raised in West Virginia, will be joining Lady Biden as they visit various areas in Charleston.

At 11:15 a.m., the First Lady will arrive at Yeager Airport in Charleston and greet local officials.

At 12:45 p.m., the First Lady and Jennifer Garner will tour Arnoldsburg Elementary School in Arnoldsburg.

At 3 p.m., the First Lady and Jennifer Garner will visit a vaccination center at Capital High School in Charleston.

At 5 p.m., the First Lady will depart Yeager Airport in Charleston and greet the West Virginia National Guard and their families.