First Lady praises Cabell County nurses for work during pandemic

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital received a phone call from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to thank them for their work at the hospital throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Service Employees International Union.

Biden, along with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, spoke to each nurse who participated in the call about the challenges they’ve faced throughout the pandemic as well as the urgency of the effort to get people vaccinated. The First Lady praised the nurses for helping the Mountain State lead the way in the vaccination effort.

Union officials said Biden also took a moment to honor Mary Meadows, a registered nurse who worked at Cabell Huntington Hospital for 37 years. Meadows died of COVID-19 in January, 2021. The first lady shared condolences to the nurses on behalf of herself and President Joe Biden.