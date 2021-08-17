First responder fills couple’s well with water and hearts with joy

DUCK, WV (WOWK) — David and Roxanne Leis of Duck, West Virginia experienced a true act of kindness in the community. They are like many West Virginians who do not have access to city water and rely on a well, which dried up leaving them without water.

On Friday, David and Roxanne Leis’ well dried up leaving them without water to drink, shower, or even do dishes. Both of them are disabled and they can’t haul water themselves. The couple made several phone calls for help, but they could not afford to have their well-filled backup. Then a call was made to the Big Otter Fire Department and that’s when George Workman came to the rescue.

“It overwhelmed me to the point where I cried. I thank god because I prayed to God every day. He’s always telling me Rox, you got to have faith. You got to have faith, and out of nowhere he knocked on our door,” Roxanne Leis said.

He surprised the couple and filled their well all the way to the top.

“I just couldn’t imagine going two or three days without water. It’s just you can’t go without water,” George Workman said.

“It was like winning a million dollars that my dogs have water to drink, we have water to bathe in, I could cook, I could do my dishes, and everything,” she said.

All the bad things going on in the world today, to see the outpouring of love and kindness, it touched me deep and him not wanting nothing for it. It restored my faith in humanity, that there are still good people out there. David Leis, U.S. Army Veteran

The couple hopes what this first responder did for them inspires others to pass on his kindness.

“I mean I get emotional about it because first responders have got a bad reputation right now and it’s not right. They put their lives on the line every day for us and for people they don’t even know, and for him to show that act of kindness, it touched me,” he said.

It’s acts of kindness like these that show us how people come together to help each other in times of need, without expecting anything in return.