First responders conduct wellness checks amid ongoing power outages

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After this week’s winter storms turned deadly for the tri-state, first responders in our area are doing what they can to save lives.

In Kentucky, according to the Boyd County Coroner, two people died as a result of weather-related power outages.

Now, Kanawha County officials are proactively looking out for residents who may still be in the dark.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Deputy Director, David Armstrong said, “the storm from the other day took down transmission lines and distribution lines with a lot of icing on the trees.”

Concerned for their well-being, Kanawha County officials are canvassing neighborhoods hit the hardest, like the West Side area of St. Albans, WV.

Many neighbors left their homes to go somewhere warm, while others are sticking it out.

“Been pretty good, since I’ve got a whole house generator, but I don’t have no water, my water is froze off and I’m hoping this weekend it’ll come back on,” said one West Side resident.

First responders believe it is important to check in on residents who are braving the cold.

“Some are older citizens, they may not be able to get out, they may not have cars – maybe the families are having problems getting here, I mean there’s just so many things that can go wrong,” said Armstrong.

If you’re unable to check up on your loved ones, contact Kanawha County Emergency Management to request a wellness check at 304-744-6843.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.