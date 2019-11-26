First responders in Lawrence County get new operations building

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WOWK) — It was a very special morning for first responders in Lawrence County as they cut the ribbon to a brand new facility on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The Joint Rescue Operations Center, or J-ROC, will allow for better communication for police and fire departments across Lawrence County. J-ROC will house 911 dispatchers, Emergency Medical Services, and the Emergency Management Administration.

“It’s so important to know where EMS personnel is at, where the Sheriff deputies are at,” said Sheriff Jeff Lawless. “Having all of that right at our fingertips is going to be such a benefit.”

Plans to create J-ROC began three years ago. The project was paid through the Medicaid Sales Tax Replacement Fund.

