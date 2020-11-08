Update: 1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died after a fatal crash in eastern Kanawha County.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on the 23000 block of MacCorkle Avenue in the East Bank area of eastern Kanawha County.

#BREAKING a deadly crash has happened along MacCorkle Ave near East Bank. It is unknown how many fatalities right now. Several agencies on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/tWP2CtNscU — Haley Kosik (@WOWKosik) November 8, 2020

Two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash, killing a man and injuring two others.

The two people are believed to be in non-life threatening condition and have been transported to the hospital.

The East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha County EMS have been dispatched.

