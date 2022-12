CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on scene of a working structure fire at a home in Charleston.

Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the fire broke out at a home on Crestlyn Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, the home was occupied, but the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.

The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Police Department are responding, dispatchers say.