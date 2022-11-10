UPDATE (3:08 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): A fire on Skyview Drive near the Wayne County line is contained after causing major damage to a garage.

According to the Green Valley Fire Chief, multiple units responded to the fire, which caused some smoke and water damage to a home and spread into a small brush fire in the backyard.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a “fully-involved” structure fire in Huntington.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 1:34 p.m. in the 3600 block of Skyview Drive near the Wayne County line. Dispatchers say they received multiple calls from residents reporting the fire.

The Huntington Fire Department and EMS are on scene, and Wayne County dispatchers say they are sending fire trucks for mutual aid.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene.