First responders practice water rescue skills

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) — If you were traveling through the Dunbar, West Virginia area on Friday, November 15, 2019, you may have noticed quite the scene on the Kanawha River. It wasn’t a real emergency. It was a training exercise to prepare people to help when there is one.

More than 150 first responders from agencies throughout West Virginia met along the river to put their skills to the test.

“You’ve got make sure those things are all working together because you don’t want to find that out during an emergency operation,” said Major General James Hoyer, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard.

Teams traveled from as far away as Wheeling, W.Va. to participate. Those involved are hoping to make this type of hands-on training a more regular activity.