HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – You may have heard of State of the Union, but some communities in our area held their very own version – The State of the Valley.

The first ever “State of the Valley” event took place today, Aug. 23, 2023, in Hurricane, West Virginia. The meeting included community leaders and organizations from Kanawha, Cabell and Putnam counties.

The attendees spoke out about the current state of affairs in their communities, and the future they see for them.

“In the Metro Valley of the I-64 Corridor, we’ve got a lot of exciting new things happening, and so to be able to collaborate with the three chambers is something that was really important to us. To be able to show that we’re a united front and that we’re here and ready to continue to improve our community,” said Ashley Alford Glance, President of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.

The group is hoping that united front will create a unified focus on growing the area.