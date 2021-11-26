FirstEnergy planning West Virginia solar energy project

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – FirstEnergy Corp. has applied to build five solar energy projects throughout its West Virginia service territory.

If approved by West Virginia regulators, the company estimates that the projects would generate 50 megawatts of electricity.

The plans comply with a 2020 bill passed by the state legislature that permits electric utilities to own and operate up to 200 megawatts of renewable generation facilities. They would not displace the company’s current coal-fired generation capacity, The Charleston Gazette-Mail said.