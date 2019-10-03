“Fisher House” would assist veterans’ families

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It’s no secret our veterans have to travel hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of miles to receive health care. And resources for their families can be limited.

That’s why the Herschel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center is addressing the issue. Thursday morning, they celebrated the groundbreaking of their “Fisher House.”

The “Fisher House” will provide a “down home” feeling for families and loved ones of our veterans and troops while they get treatment at the VA.

“If we have a veteran being treated at our veteran hospital, this gives the family some place to stay that gives them comfort,” said Senator Joe Manchin. “[It] gives them a bed and gives them food while they’re here tending to their loved ones if they’re going through a treatment.”

This new facility will make for the first “Fisher House” in the Mountain State.

“There are men and women that are still out there in harms way,” said Ken Fisher, CEO and Chairman of the Fisher House Foundation. “But even more important is [remembering] that behind each one of those men and women there’s a family that makes sacrifices and bears burdens that I would venture to guess and say not many people realize.”

Officials tell us construction should be completed in late 2020.