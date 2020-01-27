Fishermen fight for boat ramp repairs

GREENUP, Ky. (WOWK) – Residents in the city of Greenup, Kentucky are fighting for repairs to their boat ramp. According to Robert Hill, a local resident and long-time fisherman, the boat ramp has been in disrepair for several years.

Throughout the years, the boat ramp has had issues with muddy water and cracks in the concrete that make it difficult to put boats into the water. When using the ramp, boaters should be aware that the excess mud and rubbage could potentially damage the motor.

Hill says that the boat dock is in such disrepair that it is currently unusable.

(This is) not just for the fisherman, but for everybody. Pleasure boaters, houseboaters… Nobody can use this hardly at all anymore. Robert Hill, Local Fisherman

The United States Army Corps of Engineers rejected a request by local residents to clean out the excess mud and dredge the rubbage from the dock. For most boaters in this area, this is considered their “home ramp.”

Greg Dowdy, and local resident and also longtime fisherman, has traveled all over the Eastern half of the United States for fishing tournaments. When settling back down in his home town, seeing the boat dock in this condition was heartbreaking.

If I could get out there and dig it by hand I would, but you know it’s something that we have no control over. We’re not asking for a lot. We just need some help getting our boat ramp back to the point where you can get a boat in and out of the water. Greg Dowdy, Local Fisherman

Hill and Dowdy are currently looking for a way to restore the boat ramp to a usable condition. For more information on the United States Army Corps of Engineers, click here.