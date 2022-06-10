RUTLEDGE, WV (WOWK) — Fishing will be closed at Elk Two Mile No. 14 dam in Kanawha County for a repair requiring the pool to be drained.

In April, the West Virginia Conservation Agency and the Capitol Conservation District began reducing the pool for a seep repair to the dam’s embankment.

The seep repair is a preventative maintenance measure. The water had to be drained before work begins so the dam’s embankment would not be damaged. Repair work begins later in June and includes excavation and installation of a seep collection system.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection recommended that the pool be drained slowly to reduce the chance of slipping on the upstream portion of the embankment.

Elk Two Mile No. 14 is off Hunter Road in the unincorporated community of Rutledge in Kanawha County. It was built in 1996 and stans 66 feet tall with a maximum storage capacity of nearly 75.2 million gallons of water.

Fishing will open again in the fall when the dam pool is filled.