FitFest returns to honor local doctor who died in 9/11 attacks

FitFest is returning to Huntington Sept. 11, 2021 to honor Dr. Phil Ambrose, who died in the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. Undated Photo of a previous FitFest event. (Photo Courtesy: City of Huntington)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – FitFest is returning to Huntington this year with two bike rides on the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health as well as a bike rodeo. The City of Huntington Planning Department says the events will take place Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Ritter Park Fountain.

The event is set to go on, rain or shine, in honor of Huntington physician Dr. Paul Ambrose, who died in the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. FitFest is designed to celebrate health activities in the “vision of Dr. Paul Ambrose’s legacy in the community” the planning department says. Ambrose received his medical degree from Marshall University and was dedicated to improving health outcomes and fighting obesity.

The “Paul Ambrose Trail for Health” (PATH) trail system was dedicated in his honor in 2008.

The planning department says registration for the bike rides and rodeo will begin at 8:30 a.m. The two rides include the Harveytown Health Crusaders ride, which will leave from the Ritter Park Fountain at 9:15 a.m. and travel 2.8 miles of the PATH to Harveytown Park, then return to Ritter Park. A longer ride, the Floodwall Flyers bicycle ride, begins at 9 a.m. and will make a 10-mile loop through the city using the Ritter Park Trail, St. Cloud Commons and Floodwall Trail PATH sections.

According to the planning department, Huntington Police Department Bicycle Patrol officers will be escorting both rides.

Officials say the bike rodeo will give kids and new bike riders a chance to practice safe bicycling habits with fun obstacle courses and challenges to build skills.

Huntington officials say bicycle licenses will be available for $1 and more information on the PATH will be available.

