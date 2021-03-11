Five arrested in Route 60 drug bust

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Five people are facing drug-related charges after an investigation for suspected drug activitiy on Route 60 led to a short police chase. Police say one suspect in the investigation remains at large.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force conducted criminal interdiction and surveillance around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, March 11, and with the HPD, attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. The driver, identified as Zakia Lee, 21, of Proctorville, Ohio, allegedly fled from officers for approximately two to three miles until the vehicle was stopped at Springdale Avenue.

Police say four males and a female then attempted to flee the scene. Three men from Detroit and two women from the local area were soon arrested. According to the HPD, approximately 90 grams of suspected fentanyl, two firearms and $8,851 were found in the suspects’ posession.

Those arrested in the drug bust were:

Zakia Lee, 21, of Proctorville, Ohio – Felony Fleeing in a Vehicle and Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Kelsey Seibert, 22, of Huntington, WV – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing.

Raymond Kashane-Douglas Crawford, 21 of Detroit, Michigan – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing.

Jaishawn Harris, 19, of Detroit, Michigan – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing.

​Clary Devine Doss, 18, of Detroit, Michigan – Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and obstructing.

The HPD says the suspect who is still at large will have charges pending. Law enforcement said they thank the citizens in the neighborhood who assisted in apprehending the suspects.