HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Fire Department responded to a fully-involved structure fire early Sunday morning.

The fire was on Hagan Street in Guyandotte.

Units arrived around 3:23 a.m., and they were met with heavy fire and smoke.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

(Photos courtesy of Huntington Fire Department)

(Photos courtesy of Huntington Fire Department)

(Photos courtesy of Huntington Fire Department)

(Photos courtesy of Huntington Fire Department)

(Photos courtesy of Huntington Fire Department)

(Photos courtesy of Huntington Fire Department)

Five people inside the home with suspected smoke inhalation were taken to the hospital by Cabell County Emergency Medical Services.