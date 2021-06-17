‘Fix Charleston’ distributes free rabies vaccines during drive-up clinic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Often times pets are like a member of the family, so their health is a top priority. Thursday the City of Charleston and Fix Charleston partnered up to host a free rabies clinic.

People brought their furry friends by the event at Patrick Street to get a free rabies vaccine.

“I think it is a wonderful service. There’s a lot of people out here right now that have a lot of pets because of COVID,” said pet owner Sharon Moore. Her dog Dixie was one of the pets vaccinated.

There were also other low-cost vaccinations and services available during the event for a fee.

“It makes it so much easier for people to be able to access vaccinations. They just drive up we get their information, vaccinate their pet and they drive off,” explained Ruth Ann Vandevender, DVM. She is a Wellness Veterinarian. “It helps make the animals in our community healthier, prevents rabies, prevents the other diseases with the vaccinations. We are just trying to help people keep their pets healthy.”

It is an easy step that helps keep animals safe.

“This service is wonderful for the pets and people,” Moore said.

The group is hoping to get another free clinic scheduled soon.