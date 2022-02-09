Flags lowered Thursday in memory of ‘Hoppy’ Shores

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and all state-owned facilities in Kanawha County to be displayed at half-staff Thursday, Feb. 10.

Justice says the order runs from dusk to dawn to commemorate the distinguished life and service of former WV Delegate and Kanawha County Commissioner Henry “Hoppy” Shores, who died last week at the age of 92.

“Cathy and I will surely be offering our prayers for Hoppy and his family, and we ask all West Virginians to join us,” Gov. Justice said on Monday. “This was a man who served his state for a long, long time. It’s just amazing all he did to try to help people.”

Shores was the longest-serving commissioner in Kanawha County’s history, serving a total of 42 years after he was first elected in 1966. He also served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1986 to 1990.

Shores was also a veteran of the United States Army, where he earned the rank of Major and served stateside in both Oklahoma and Texas. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and went on to earn his business degree from West Virginia University.

Shore’s funeral services are scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.