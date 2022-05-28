FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Flags at all Kentucky state buildings will be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in honor of fallen Floyd County firefighter, Phillip Ray Caudill.

According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear, Caudill was a firefighter with the Garrett Area Volunteer Fire Department.

It says Caudill died on May 22 after having a heart attack while helping with traffic control for the Floyd Central High School senior graduation parade.

The funeral will be on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Martin Branch Freewill Baptist Church in Estill. Interment will be at Howard Cemetery in Garrett.