Flags to remain at half-staff for former VP Walter Frederick Mondale

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities throughout all of West Virginia to remain at half-staff for former United States Vice President Walter Frederick Mondale, of Minnesota.
Justice had previously ordered all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 20.
Now all U.S. and State flags are now to remain at half-staff until further notice.
Further information on the re-raising of flags will be released later.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.