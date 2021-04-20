Flags to remain at half-staff for former VP Walter Frederick Mondale

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities throughout all of West Virginia to remain at half-staff for former United States Vice President Walter Frederick Mondale, of Minnesota.

Justice had previously ordered all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 20.

Now all U.S. and State flags are now to remain at half-staff until further notice.

Further information on the re-raising of flags will be released later.