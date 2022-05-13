FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) – Flatwoods Officer Tommy Robinson has been released from the hospital after being shot in the neck in the line of duty, according to the Flatwoods Police Department.

Flatwoods Police Chief David Smith says Robinson is going to a rehabilitation center for further recovery. He also adds several officers went to Cabell Huntington Hospital to see Robinson off as he was released.

“He is progressing very well, but it will still be a long road,” Smith said.

Yesterday, the chief provided a statement from Robinson’s family thanking everyone for their support as he recovered.

Robinson was shot while responding to a call of a suspicious person in the Walnut Street area. A suspect now faces charges of attempted murder in connection to the shooting. Robinson has only been with the department for a few months, according to Greenup County officials.

The statement from Chief Smith thanking everyone who helped Robinson through this part of his recovery is below:

Officer Robinson was released from the hospital today and is on his way to a rehabilitation center to further his recovery. He is progressing very well, but it will still be a long road. I would like to thank everyone who was at Cabell Huntington Hospital to see Tommy off to further his recovery. Thank you to the staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital for their work in helping Tommy in his time of need. Thank you to the Cabell Huntington Hospital Security for their assistance in helping organize parking for all the police officers that came to escort Tommy back to Kentucky. Thank you to the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office for coming to the hospital to see Tommy off and blocking traffic and escorting us to the Kentucky state line. They are amazing at escorts with the motorcycle police units. And finally, thanks to all the agencies that came by to be by Tommy’s side as he was brought out of the hospital to leave for his physical rehabilitation. Forgive me if I leave anyone out. Flatwoods Police Chief David R. Smith

Smith adds that agencies represented in the escort, along with the FPD, HPD and CCSO, include the Russell Police Department, the Raceland Police Department, the Greenup Police Department, the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Catlettsburg Police Department and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.