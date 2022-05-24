GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — It is the moment community members have been waiting for, Flatwoods Officer Tommy Robinson has officially arrived home.



“This type of call any police officer answers countless times, and you just never think that it’s going to happen,” said Allen and Gina Woods, friends of Robinson. “He was so close to death, and if it had gone either way, he would not be here today.”

On Tuesday, dozens of law enforcement officers, first responders and community members gave Officer Robinson a warm welcome while escorting him back home from his rehabilitation center.



“It’s humbling that everybody is standing behind Tommy and wanting to be behind his recovery,” said Flatwoods Chief David Smith.

Officer Robinson was responding to a call about a suspicious person earlier this month when he was shot in the line of duty.

His fellow first responders were there the moment after the shooting happened, and on Tuesday as he made a very special journey home.



“I’m grateful for the community backing us up and thankful for all the officers and firefighters and EMS showing up to support his return home,” said Chief Smith.

Many of those welcoming home their local hero were emotional during his arrival.



“It’s a miracle come true for him to come home,” said the Woods. “To finish his rehab and be supported by his family and friends.”

Officer Robinson’s family and friends said it hasn’t been an easy recovery for him, saying they could not have done it without the support from their community.



“To see him up and able to come home, it’s just unbelievable.” said the Woods. “It was emotional. I couldn’t help but cry. It kind of gives you that lump in your chest kind of feeling. It’s just really nice that everyone comes out to support him.”

As Officer Robinson begins the next phase of his healing chapter, his friends said there is one thing he is really looking forward to.



“He said the one thing he wanted to be able to do again was hold his grandkids again,” said the Woods. “I think he’ll be able to do that.”

Chief Smith said this is just the beginning of welcoming Officer Robinson home, and that more events are planned to help support the officer and his family.