Flights from Charleston to Orlando to start in February

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Spirit Airlines will add year-round, nonstop service to Orlando International Airport from Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, starting on February 14, 2020. The flights are going to be on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of every week. This is the first time Yeager Airport has had a nonstop flight to Orlando since 2012.

“This is an exciting opportunity for not only the airport but our passengers as well,” said Yeager Airport Director, Nick Keller.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said, “Without the completion of the Runway 5 rebuild and the restoration of the EMAS at Yeager Airport, a $25 million project, this could not have happened.”

Yeager Airport says Spirit will utilize the airport’s US Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development grant to initiate and market this service. The airline will operate the flight on Airbus 319 or 320s aircraft.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said, “Spirit Airlines has worked with Yeager for years with their flight to Myrtle Beach and I know the Orlando flight will be a great success.”

“We’re excited to bring new nonstop service to Orlando, connecting West Virginia to the Theme Park Capital of the World,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “Orlando International Airport is the preferred gateway to the attractions, and Spirit’s new flights will help more families save money on travel to spend more on their dream vacation. Guests will also be able to take advantage of Spirit’s connecting flights through Orlando to other domestic and Caribbean destinations.”