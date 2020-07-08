Flights to Myrtle Beach, Philadelphia, resume at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After temporarily losing several flights because of the pandemic, things are starting to take off again at Yeager Airport.

On Tuesday, American Airlines resumed service to Philadelphia.

“It’s a flight we’ve always had or have had for a really long time but they temporarily paused it when the passenger flight really dropped, but now they resumed it because demand was up,” said Chris Williams, Public Affairs Manager at Yeager Airport.

Also back up and running, is Spirit Airlines’ seasonal flight to Myrtle Beach.

“That’s just what you do in West Virginia, you go to Myrtle Beach in the summertime for vacation so that’s always been one of our most popular flights,” he said.

The flight resumed last Thursday with 77 passengers according to Williams. At it’s lowest point, Yeager Airport had 15 passengers come through its doors, they’re now seeing around 200 a day.

That’s still a ways from their average of 700 passengers a day pre-COVID times.

Yeager also lost $400,000 due to the pandemic but received $4.8 million in stimulus money.

“Even though we did lose 400 something thousand dollars in those two months, we’re still doing well and we’re still set up very well financially,” said Williams.

For those afraid to fly right now, Williams says most of the airplanes on all of the carriers have high-efficiency filters in the plane.

“Planes are as clean as they’ve ever been right now,” he said.

On Tuesday, passengers waiting to board were all wearing masks, including some who said it was their first time doing so.

