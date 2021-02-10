Flights to Washington DC, Orlando resume at Yeager Airport

After temporarily losing several flights because of the pandemic, things are starting to take off again at Yeager Airport. July 7, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More planes will soon take flight once again at Yeager Airport.

American Airlines will resume their flights to Washington D.C. from Charleston on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Yeager Airport officials say the flights to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport had previously been paused due to COVID-19.

The flight is daily and will fly from Charleston to Washington D.C. starting at 6 a.m.

Airport officials also say Spirit’s route from Yeager to Orlando International is also starting up tomorrow after also pausing due to COVID-19.

Spirit’s flights to Orlando are three days a week on Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday. It is taking off from Yeager tomorrow at 12:56 p.m.

