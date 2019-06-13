Flood damaged Clendenin gets new mayor

CLENDENIN, W. Va. (WOWK) – Newly elected Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers was greeted by out-of-state church group members, helping to rebuild the Elk River Community in the wake of the 2016 floods. Summers was also doing a meet and great with residents at the Town Hall. She and the new Council are pledging to speed up flow of aid from the federal and state governments.

“The government has moved very slowly. Am I disappointed, yes. In a lot of different areas. It was 5.2 million for the school and senior housing. We haven’t seen one penny of that,” said Mayor-Elect Kay Summers, Town of Clendenin.

As another threatening storm began to move in, towns folk says its time to complete the rebuilding that’s been going on nearly three years.

“Things are going to move forward now. The flood just about got us but we had a lot of help from all over the country from the churches,” said Mike Stout, Clendenin City Council.

And that’s been the amazing thing. Total strangers like these teens from Indiana, rebuilding a community ball field.

“We’re serving Jesus. We’re out here. We’re putting these people before us. We’re trying to do the best we can to help them kind of get back on their feet from the tragedy if the flood,” said Cole Meyer, and Indiana church volunteer working with Next Step Ministries.

The third anniversary of the flood is June 23rd.

These out of state volunteers are a reminder to the community, that a lot of work still needs to be done three years after the floods, and that people need to come together.